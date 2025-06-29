403
Russia Says Asset Freeze Has Damaged Western Financial Systems
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, June 29 (Petra) – The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday stated that the freezing of Russian monetary and investment assets abroad has inflicted significant damage on the financial systems of Western countries and the global economy.
In an official statement, the ministry said, "The issue of freezing Russian assets has caused major harm to Western financial systems and to the broader Western world."
