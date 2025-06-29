Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elite Referees Camp Kicks Off In Aqaba With Spanish Instructor


2025-06-29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 29 (Petra) – The Elite Referees Training Camp began Sunday in the southern city of Aqaba, with the participation of 29 referees and assistant referees. The camp is led by Spanish instructor David Fernandez, alongside a group of local lecturers and trainers.
Running through Saturday, July 5, the camp aims to review key refereeing highlights from the past season, assess overall referee performance, and enhance knowledge of recent amendments to the Laws of the Game, as well as updates in modern refereeing practices.
Among the referees attending are Adham Makhadmeh, Ahmad Faisal, Ahmad Yaqoub, Mohammad Mufid, Mahmoud Al-Sawalmeh, Mohammad Arafah, Omar Al-Maani, Osama Hassan, Qais Ghawanmeh, Ibrahim Samara, Ahmad Radi, Ibrahim Al-Shurufat, Moath Abdulsalam, Mohammad Diwan, and Mahmoud Subaih.
Assistant referees include Mohammad Bakkar, Ahmad Al-Ruwaili, Hamzeh Saadeh, Qais Khamis, Amro Ajaj, Mohammad Muharram, Ayman Obeidat, Ahmad Samara, Hamzeh Abu Ubeid, Ali Al-Hindawi, Hadi Adham, Qusai Al-Shamayleh, Youssef Al-Shamayleh, and Moatasem Al-Najdawi.
The camp is part of the Jordan Football Association's ongoing efforts to advance and professionalize refereeing standards across the board, ensuring referees are up to date on the latest law changes and well-prepared for the upcoming 2025/2026 domestic football season.

