Ukrainian, Spanish Pms Talk Co-Production Of Drones, Ukraine's Recovery, EU Accession Path

PM Shmyhal reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

Shmyhal thanked Spain for its comprehensive support for Ukraine. According to the prime minister, the overall assistance amounts to over EUR 2 billion.

"Military assistance is especially important. Spanish air defense systems help protect Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles and drones," Shmyhal emphasized.

The parties also discussed further strengthening defense cooperation.

"I voiced our main needs, including air defense systems. Ukraine proposes to co-produce drones and other defense technology. We are also working on a solution to intercept Russian drones, which massively attack Ukrainian infrastructure on a daily basis," Shmyhal noted.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine's recovery was a separate focus.

"I emphasized that seizing frozen Russian assets remain a key financial resource that should work for Ukraine's reconstruction," Shmyhal noted.

In addition, the parties discussed the topic of Ukraine's European integration.

Shmyhal expressed hope for a political decision to launch negotiations on EU accession this year.

He also recalled that these days Spain is hosting the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development under the auspices of the UN, adding that Ukraine expects“important positive decisions that will bring peace closer and ensure our successful future”.

Shmyhal thanked Spain for its leadership, solidarity, and unwavering support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Polish President Andrzej Duda assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and increasing sanction pressure on Russia.