War Update: 104 Clashes In Past Day As Ukraine Says Russia Suffering Heavy Casualties

"Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on enemy forces. Thus, the results of the fire damage at the Kirovskoe airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on June 28 have been partially confirmed. This is about the destruction of the Pantsir S1 air defense missile system and Mi-8, Mi-26, and Mi-28 helicopters. Damage assessment requires further confirmation,” the publication notes.

According to the General Staff, since day start, 104 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy has launched a missile strike and 34 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and at Ukrainian settlements, using 57 missiles and 56 guided aerial bombs, as well as 1,269 kamikaze drones and 4,176 artillery rounds.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces have repelled 12 assault attempts. Three more combat clashes are still underway. The enemy has launched seven airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and 288 artillery strikes.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks in the Vovchansk area as two more battles are ongoing. Enemy aviation hit the settlements of Synelnykove and Vilhuvatka, deploying KAB glide bombs; the enemy also attacked Vovchanski Khutory, Okip, and Okhrymivka with NAR munitions.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried five times to displace Ukraine's units from their positions in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked 19 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske in the Serebriansk forestry and toward Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Sredne, and Shandryholove. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers effectively held back four attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attempts to advance toward Chasiv Yar.

The enemy tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the Toretsk direction six times – in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, and Yablunivka as another engagement is still underway.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 28 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka, and in the Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka directions. Airstrikes targeted Muravka and Novopavlivka.

According to tentative reports, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted 138 casualties on enemy forces, including 86 irreversible ones, in the said axis. A tank, seven motor vehicles, three motorcycles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three motorcycles were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukraine's defenders held back eight Russian attacks in the areas of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil, and Rivnopil as three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two offensive attempts near Malynivka.

Three clashes were reported in the Orikhiv direction as the enemy tried to advance near Kamianske, while another battle is still ongoing. Prymorske came under an air attack.

Five clashes took place in the Prydniprovia direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on Ukraine's withdrawal from the convention on banning anti-personnel mines.

