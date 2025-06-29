Baku Rejects Provocative Telegram Post Attributed To 'Azerbaijani Diaspora' In Russia
The message, titled "The Azerbaijani Community Accuses Baku of Damaging Relations with Moscow," was shared by a Telegram account falsely operating under the name“Azerbaijani Diaspora.” According to the Committee, this channel is not affiliated in any way with the Azerbaijani diaspora and does not reflect the views or sentiments of the Azerbaijani community in Russia.
In a public statement, the Committee emphasised that the content was clearly designed to manipulate public opinion and exploit recent developments concerning Azerbaijani diaspora members in Russia. The post, it said, is a deliberate act of disinformation and a provocation aimed at sowing discord between Azerbaijan and its compatriots abroad.
The Committee firmly rejected the false attribution of this message to the broader Azerbaijani diaspora, calling it unacceptable and misleading. It also urged media outlets to exercise caution and uphold journalistic responsibility when reporting on such sensitive and politically charged issues.
