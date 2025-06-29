Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MWL Condoles With Sudan Over Gold Mine Victims


2025-06-29 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 29 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League expressed sincere condolences for Sudan over the Sudanese government and people, and the families of the victims of the gold mine collapse in the northern desert area of Howaid.
In a press release, issued on Sunday, the MWL wished the injured a quick recovery.
Earlier today, the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources said at least 11 gold miners were killed and seven others injured in the tragic accident in the area, located between the two states of River Nile and Red Sea. (end)
