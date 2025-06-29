Census Houselisting Phase To Start April 1, 2026

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The next decennial Census will commence with houselisting operations from April 1, 2026, marking the beginning of the first phase of the nationwide enumeration, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has informed states and Union Territories.

In a communication addressed to all chief secretaries, Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan stated that the Houselisting Operations and Housing Census will begin on April 1, 2026. Prior to that, the process of appointing supervisors and enumerators, along with the distribution of work, will be undertaken in coordination with state and district administrations.

The Census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, Houselisting Operations (HLO), will involve collecting information on housing conditions, household assets, and access to basic amenities. The second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), will gather demographic, socio-economic, and cultural data of every individual residing in each household. The population enumeration is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027.

According to earlier government announcements, caste details will also be collected during the upcoming Census.

This will be India's 16th Census and the eighth since independence. For this massive exercise, more than 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, along with around 1.3 lakh other Census functionaries, are expected to be deployed across the country.

In a first, the Census will be conducted using digital technology. A mobile application will be used for data collection, and citizens will also be given the option of self-enumeration.

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has designed a comprehensive questionnaire comprising nearly three dozen questions. These include information on household ownership of items such as mobile phones, internet access, vehicles (bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, cars), and electronic appliances (radios, TVs, transistors).

Enumerators will also seek data on cereal consumption, drinking water sources, lighting, sanitation facilities, bathing and kitchen arrangements, fuel used for cooking, and the availability of LPG or PNG connections.

Additional questions will focus on the construction materials used in the house (floor, walls, roof), the condition of the dwelling, number of residents and rooms, presence of married couples, and whether the head of the household is a woman or belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.