Only 53% Of Central Bunker Funds Spent By J&K: RTI

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has failed to utilise nearly half of the central funds allocated for constructing underground bunkers in border areas over the last five years, an RTI reply has revealed, raising fresh concerns about civilian safety in light of last month's intense cross-border shelling.

According to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar, the Union Territory received ₹242.77 crore from the Centre between 2020-21 and 2024-25 for bunker construction - but only ₹129.67 crore (53.42%) was spent during this period.

The RTI response from the J&K Home Department details that the highest utilisation was reported in Rajouri (₹78.05 crore), followed by Poonch (₹44.56 crore), Samba (₹42.09 crore), Kathua (₹37.20 crore), Jammu (₹17.51 crore), Kupwara (₹14.85 crore), Bandipora (₹4.33 crore), and Baramulla (₹4.15 crore).

The data comes amid heightened calls for improved safety infrastructure along the border, especially after Operation Sindoor - India's retaliatory missile strikes across the border on May 6–7 - triggered intense shelling from Pakistan. At least 27 civilians were killed and 70 injured in the hostilities that followed, mainly in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

The Centre had initially sanctioned ₹415.73 crore in 2018-19 to build 14,460 individual and community bunkers along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), including additional approvals for over 4,000 bunkers in north Kashmir districts. However, the pace of construction remains sluggish.

So far, only 9,500 bunkers have been constructed across border districts, according to J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.“The bunkers saved lives during recent shelling, even though residential structures and livestock suffered significant losses,” he said.

Activist Raman Kumar, sharing the RTI reply expressed surprise that a large portion of the funds remained unspent even during relatively peaceful periods between 2021 and early 2024.

In the wake of recent civilian casualties, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited shelling-hit areas across Jammu and Kashmir and acknowledged the urgent need for more individual bunkers.“Community bunkers had been built, but they were unused for so long. Wherever I went, people demanded personal bunkers,” he said.

He announced that his government would work on a policy to push for individual bunker construction in forward areas, to be submitted to the Centre for consideration.“We will ensure more such safer spaces for border residents,” he said.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a renewed ceasefire in February 2021, reviving the 2003 agreement. However, frequent violations and the recent escalation have once again exposed vulnerabilities in the border belt. (inputs from PTI)