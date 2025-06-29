Yatris' Safety, Comfort Are Our Top Priority: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps to assess the final preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3.

During his visit to the Nunwan base camp, the LG inaugurated a foot overbridge aimed at facilitating the smooth movement of pilgrims. According to an official spokesperson, the new infrastructure will help streamline security checks and significantly reduce waiting time for devotees.

Sinha interacted with senior administrative and security officials stationed along the Yatra route and reviewed the comprehensive arrangements made by stakeholder departments. The review covered key services including lodging, langar facilities, power and water supply, sanitation, health services, traffic regulation, and fire and emergency response.

The LG also took stock of the Disaster Management Centre and the under-construction Yatri Niwas at Nunwan, assessing their progress ahead of the pilgrimage. At the Chandanwari base camp, Sinha visited the camp hospital and interacted with the medical staff. He examined the preparedness of the healthcare teams and the facilities being provided to ensure immediate medical support for pilgrims.

Highlighting the importance of seamless connectivity, Sinha directed telecom companies to deploy dedicated nodal officers at both access routes to maintain uninterrupted telecommunication services throughout the Yatra.

“It is our top priority to ensure that the devotees of Shri Amarnathji complete their pilgrimage with ease and that their stay is safe and comfortable,” the Lieutenant Governor said during his visit. The 52-day Amarnath Yatra will officially commence on July 3 and conclude on August 22.