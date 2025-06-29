MP's Panel Visits Gulmarg, Notes Decline In Fear Post Pahalgam
The 29-member committee, led by Member of Parliament Brij Lal, is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
The committee - comprising 20 Lok Sabha members and nine from the Rajya Sabha - includes Ranjan Gogoi, A. Raja, Kalyan Banerjee, Vivek Tankha and Swati Maliwal
The committee is scheduled to meet with the chief secretary and government officials in Srinagar. It will submit a report to Parliament after the meeting.
The committee was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 9, but it was postponed after the Centre decided to launch Operation Sindoor following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said officials.Read Also J&K's Top Bureaucrat Taking on a Century of Confusion Srinagar Top Performing District In J&K In Key Sectors
They added that most of the committee members were satisfied with regard to the security situation in the valley.
“After interacting with the locals upon their arrival in the valley, the committee members are satisfied that the atmosphere of fear created by the Pahalgam terror attack had now gone,” the officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment