LG Sinha Vows Jobs, Firs, Property Return For Terror Victims In One Month

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant move, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday vowed long-overdue justice, recognition, and support for victims of terrorism whose stories, he said, had been buried by decades of silence and systemic neglect.

LG Sinha who met with over 80 families of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists over the last three decades pledged justice, recognition, and long-overdue support for the victims who, he said, had been forgotten by the system for years.

Calling it a“historic step,” the LG said the Government of India is committed to amplifying the voices of terrorism victims and exposing what he described as the long-standing“terror ecosystem” that suppressed their pain.

“For decades, these families were marginalised and their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed,” Sinha said.“It's shocking, before 2019, terrorists' funeral processions were allowed while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists remained forgotten and unacknowledged.”

The event, facilitated in part by the Save Youth, Save Future Foundation - an NGO documenting the families affected by terrorism - saw families from South Kashmir share harrowing accounts of loss and neglect. Many of them claimed no FIRs had been registered in the killings of their loved ones.

Sinha directed Deputy Commissioners to collect cases of eligible family members entitled to government jobs under existing welfare schemes. He assured speedy appointments within a month, along with financial assistance and entrepreneurship support for those interested in starting businesses.

“In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be issued to ensure they are filed. Land and property encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements will be freed and returned to victim families,” the LG said.

Sinha also criticised Pakistan's continued interference in Kashmir, stating:“Today, Pakistan is counted as the biggest beggar in the world, while our country has become the fourth largest economy. While our youth are driving innovation and entrepreneurship, Pakistan is sending its youth to terror training camps to kill common Kashmiris.”

Reiterating the government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Sinha said Operation Sindoor marked a new phase in tackling cross-border threats.“We've drawn a new line and will give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy,” he said.

Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the LG said efforts are being made to ensure inclusive development and justice for families who suffered in silence for decades.“The real culprits, whether in Jammu and Kashmir or hiding in Pakistan, will face the harshest punishment,” he assured.

Families participating in the interaction also blamed decades of“false propaganda” and separatist influence for painting terrorists as victims while ignoring the plight of ordinary Kashmiris.“We were silenced, our dead forgotten. Today, we are finally being heard,” said one family member.