Bortoleto Scores First F1 Points, Boosts Sauber And Brazil's Hopes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gabriel Bortoleto, a 20-year-old Brazilian driver, finished eighth at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.
This result gave him his first points in Formula 1 and ended Brazil's eight-year wait for a driver to score in the sport.
He drove for Sauber, a team that also celebrated its first double-point finish since 2023, as his teammate Nico Hulkenberg finished ninth.
Bortoleto started the race in eighth place and kept his position throughout the 71 laps. He used a safe tire strategy and avoided mistakes.
His best lap was 1:09.247, showing he had good speed even late in the race. Sauber's recent car updates, especially to the floor and diffuser, helped both drivers perform better.
Lando Norris won the race for McLaren, with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc behind him. Max Verstappen retired after a crash at the start, and Carlos Sainz did not start the race.
Only three drivers retired, which shows that most cars were reliable. Bortoleto's result is important for several reasons.
First, it brings Brazil back into the F1 spotlight after years without a driver scoring points. This could help attract more sponsors and fans from Brazil, a country with a strong racing history.
Second, Sauber's good result shows the team is improving as it prepares to become Audi's main team in 2026. Scoring points means more prize money and better chances to attract new business partners.
In Formula 1, teams need to score points to move up in the standings and get more money from the sport's prize fund.
Sauber's result in Austria helps them in this fight and shows that their recent changes are working.
For Bortoleto, scoring points as a rookie proves he can handle the pressure and may help him keep his seat and find new sponsors.
