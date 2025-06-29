Monsoon Hits Delhi, Covers Entire Country 9 Days Early
According to IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020 when it did so by June 26.
The rain-bearing system usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.
This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23.
Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced rapidly over the next few days, covering areas up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29.
However, this was followed by a prolonged stagnation of around 18 days, from May 29 to June 16.
Though it gradually covered the remaining parts of the country in the days that followed, its arrival in Delhi and adjoining areas was delayed due to anti-cyclonic winds over the region that hindered the flow of monsoon currents.
