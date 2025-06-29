AC/DC Plug In Extra Stadium Dates For Australia's Power-Hungry Fans
The newly added shows will take place on Sunday, Nov. 16 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Accor Stadium in Sydney, and Thursday, Dec. 18 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Each is being billed as the final date for that city.
The Power Up Tour now spans eight dates, kicking off Nov. 12 in Melbourne and wrapping Dec. 18 in Brisbane, marking AC/DC's first full national tour of Australia in nearly a decade. The band will play shows in each of the country's five major cities - Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane - with support from Australian punk outfit Amyl and the Sniffers.
The tour is in support of AC/DC's 2020 album Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 in Australia and both sides of the Atlantic. The release cemented the band's place in Australian chart history, becoming their sixth No. 1 album - the most of any Australian group, tied with Hilltop Hoods. Power Up followed their streak of chart-toppers including Back In Black (1981), Live (1992), Ballbreaker (1995), Black Ice (2008), and Rock or Bust (2014).
Internationally, the Power Up era has been box-office gold. In 2023, the band sold over 2 million tickets across 24 European shows. They recently wrapped a 10-date sold-out run in North America, and are about to begin a 15-show tour across Europe this week before bringing the show home to Australia for the summer leg.
It's been 10 years since AC/DC's last visit to Australian shores. The band's 2015 Rock or Bust tour saw over 520,000 tickets sold across 11 dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.
Produced by TEG Van Egmond, the 2025 tour is one of the most anticipated Australian rock events in recent memory. The addition of second and final shows in three major cities cements the band's enduring legacy - and the unshakable demand to see them live.
AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour Dates with special guests Amyl and The Sniffers
Wednesday, Nov. 12 – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Sunday, Nov. 16 – Melbourne Cricket Ground (NEW SHOW)
Friday, Nov. 21 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
Tuesday, Nov. 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
Sunday, Nov. 30 – Adelaide, bp Adelaide Grand Final
Thursday, Dec. 4 – Perth, Optus Stadium
Sunday, Dec. 14 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
Thursday, Dec. 18 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
