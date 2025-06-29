Frontline Update: 56 Combat Engagements Recorded Today, Battles Ongoing In Nine Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational data as of 16:00 on Sunday, June 29, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces continue to target Ukraine's border regions with artillery fire. Strikes were recorded in Zarichchia (Chernihiv region), as well as in Hirky, Velyka Pysarivka, Prohres, and Malushyne (Sumy region).

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , five combat clashes occurred earlier today. Russian forces launched 11 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, and carried out a total of 198 attacks-five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russia launched 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, nearly 1,100 glide bombs across Ukraine in one week –

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian positions came under fire three times near Vovchansk, with one combat engagement still ongoing. The invaders also struck Synelnykove and Vilkhuvatka with guided bombs, and targeted Vovchansky Khutory and Okhrimivka with unguided missiles.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched two assaults toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, and Torske, as well as in Serebrianskyi forest and in the direction of Novoserhiivka, Serednie, and Shandryholove. Four engagements remain ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops attempted to advance twice near Serebrianka and Vyimka, with one battle still in progress.

The Kramatorsk sector saw two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, both of which were repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions four times, striking the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector , where Russian troops launched 17 assaults near Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, and Oleksiivka, advancing toward Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes also hit Muravka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attempts to advance in the areas of Myrne and Rivne. The fighting is ongoing

In the Huliaipole sector , Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian troops launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kamianske during the day; one engagement remains ongoing. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike on Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , five combat clashes were recorded throughout the day, with two still in progress.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Special Operations Forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine ambushed and neutralized a group of Russian troops attempting an assault on motorcycles. Several invaders were killed, while others were taken prisoner.