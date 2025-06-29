Russian Drone Attack Injures Civilian In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“A Kherson resident came under Russian fire in the city's Korabelnyi district. As a result of the attack, the man, born in 1970, sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms, and legs,” the statement said.

The injured man is receiving medical treatment in hospital and remains under supervision.

Earlier on June 29, Russian troops shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, killing one man and injuring another.

