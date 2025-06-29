Russian Drone Attack Injures Civilian In Kherson
“A Kherson resident came under Russian fire in the city's Korabelnyi district. As a result of the attack, the man, born in 1970, sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms, and legs,” the statement said.
The injured man is receiving medical treatment in hospital and remains under supervision.Read also: Man killed, another injured in Russian artillery shelling of Kupiansk
Earlier on June 29, Russian troops shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, killing one man and injuring another.
Photo: Ministry of Health
