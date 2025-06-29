Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack Injures Civilian In Kherson

2025-06-29 03:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“A Kherson resident came under Russian fire in the city's Korabelnyi district. As a result of the attack, the man, born in 1970, sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms, and legs,” the statement said.

The injured man is receiving medical treatment in hospital and remains under supervision.

Read also: Man killed, another injured in Russian artillery shelling of Kupiansk

Earlier on June 29, Russian troops shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, killing one man and injuring another.

