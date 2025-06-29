Azerbaijani Parliament Delegation Visit To Russia Cancelled
It is reported that the reason for this is the demonstrative, targeted killings and violence without trial against Azerbaijanis on the basis of nationality by law enforcement agencies of this country in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Russian Federation, as well as the fact that such cases have recently become regular.
Taking into account the above, the above-mentioned visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is cancelled.
