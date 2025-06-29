403
Kremlin: Russia And U.S. To Continue Efforts Toward Restore Bilateral Relations
Moscow, June 29 (Petra) – The Kremlin announced on Sunday that Russia and the United States will continue working to resolve their differences and restore bilateral relations, while ongoing negotiations with Ukraine aim to reach a diplomatic solution and end the war.
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated during a press conference, "Russia and the United States will continue efforts to overcome differences in their relations and normalize ties. There is an agreement between both sides to work closely on this track, alongside continued negotiations with Ukraine to end the war."
