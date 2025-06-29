Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kremlin: Russia And U.S. To Continue Efforts Toward Restore Bilateral Relations


2025-06-29 03:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Moscow, June 29 (Petra) – The Kremlin announced on Sunday that Russia and the United States will continue working to resolve their differences and restore bilateral relations, while ongoing negotiations with Ukraine aim to reach a diplomatic solution and end the war.
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated during a press conference, "Russia and the United States will continue efforts to overcome differences in their relations and normalize ties. There is an agreement between both sides to work closely on this track, alongside continued negotiations with Ukraine to end the war."

MENAFN29062025000117011021ID1109738441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search