403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nitrogen Tank Blast Hits Oil Refinery In NW Iran - Reports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 29 (KUNA) -- A nitrogen tank blast hit an oil refinery in Tabriz in East Iran's northeastern Azerbaijan Province on Sunday, according to Iranian media reports.
There were no casualties due to the explosion and the oil refinery continued to operate normally, the reports added. (end)
mw
There were no casualties due to the explosion and the oil refinery continued to operate normally, the reports added. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment