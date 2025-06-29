Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nitrogen Tank Blast Hits Oil Refinery In NW Iran - Reports


2025-06-29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 29 (KUNA) -- A nitrogen tank blast hit an oil refinery in Tabriz in East Iran's northeastern Azerbaijan Province on Sunday, according to Iranian media reports.
There were no casualties due to the explosion and the oil refinery continued to operate normally, the reports added. (end)
