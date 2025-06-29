Sheikh Hamdan Says Dubai To Host World Sports Summit In December 2025

Dubai will host the World Sports Summit from December 29 to 30, 2025. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, making the announcement on X, said that the sports summit is set to become the world's largest gathering of sports stars, industry experts, and decision makers.

As a sports enthusiast himself , the Dubai Crown Prince said the largest global sports gathering would position Dubai at the forefront of shaping the future of global sport.

The summit, hosted by the Dubai Sports Council , is expected to bring together sports stars, industry experts, and key decision-makers from around the world under one roof. From athletes and coaches to investors and policymakers, attendees will explore how sport can drive unity, inspiration, talent development, and economic growth on a global scale.

The summit will offer a global platform to reinforce the role of sport in uniting communities, inspiring future generations, driving economic growth, and nurturing talent locally, regionally, and globally.

Key topics of discussion at the summit will include avenues to enhance audience engagement and economic viability of sporting events, besides assessing the latest technologies impacting the industry's future.

With its world-class infrastructure, global connectivity, and proven track record in hosting major events, Dubai is well positioned to serve as a global platform for sporting progress.

The summit will feature a comprehensive programme that includes:



Keynote speeches

Panel discussions

Workshops

Specialised meetings objective: Designing the Future of Global Sports

Dates: December 29 – 30

Venue: Madinat Jumeirah Dubai Organised by: Dubai Sports Council

A sports enthusiast

Sheikh Hamdan is not only a passionate sports enthusiast but also a strong advocate for physical activity and well-being in Dubai. He loves high-energy sports and outdoor adventures , such as free diving, spearfishing, and Spartan Races, and he often shares his experiences with his followers on social media.

His commitment to fitness is reflected in the initiatives he leads to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle across the city.

In 2017, he launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) , a month-long campaign that encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days. The initiative has since become a highly anticipated annual event that brings communities together and inspires people of all ages to get moving.

Sheikh Hamdan doesn't just promote the challenge; he actively participates each year. One of the most iconic moments of DFC is when Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's main highway , is transformed into a track, drawing thousands of residents for a massive city-wide run.