UAE: Drawing Room, Umrah Wish Among Gifts To 22 Children With Chronic Diseases In RAK

Twenty two children with chronic diseases in Ras Al Khaimah got their wishes fulfilled as part of the 'Make-A-Wish' Foundation.

The event aimed to "give hope to children and share their dreams, no matter how simple they may seem."

The event was held at the Ras Al Khaimah Celebrations Centre in Al Burairat, in collaboration with the Basma Emirates Association for Chronic and Humanitarian Diseases.

Some of the children's wishes included electronic devices, an advanced gaming computer, drawing rooms, a gold set, and a wish to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The children's families expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation for this initiative. They emphasised that such memories will remain in their hearts, and that moral and humanitarian support is no less important than medical treatment.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, said "These moments embody the human values ​​instilled in us by our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace. Our wise leadership continues to instill these values ​​by supporting childhood and honoring innocence and hope."

The event was organised by the Al Basma Volunteer Team, the schools of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Charitable Educational Foundation, the Red Crescent Authority branch, the representative office of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Emirates Club, Kudo Electronic Services, and Al Bukhaiti Media Services.

This humanitarian initiative was supported by businessman Fahad Mohammed Al Shirawi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Celebrations Centre.

The ceremony was attended by Mahra Mohammed Bin Sarai, Chairperson of the Emirates Smile Association for Chronic and Humanitarian Diseases, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and a number of officials and guests.