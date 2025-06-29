SJ Suryah To Make Comeback As Director With 'Killer'

Actor SJ Suryah is set to make his directorial comeback after 10 years with the film Killer. The actor's last directed the Tamil movie Isai in 2015.

In a post on the social media platform X, SJ Suryah announced his return to direction by sharing the details of his next project.

It will be produced by Malayalam production house Sree Gokulam Movies and Suryah's Angel Studios.

The director called Killer his "dream project" and expressed his gratitude to Gokulam Gopalan (owner of Gokulam Movies) for collaborating with him on this movie.

He also said Preethi Asrani is the Killer Girl, hinting at her involvement in the film.

He also shared a few snaps with the producer Gokulam Gopalan.

Celebrities congratulated Suryah for his return to direction.

Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence wrote, "I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor. May this Killer movie give you the biggest success."

Dhanush said that he is "looking forward" to Suryah's project.

Actor Silambarasan TR, who was last seen in Thug Life, too, extended his wishes.

Suryah will share the screen with actor Ravi Mohan for the first time in their upcoming film Bro Code.

It will be directed by Karthik Yogi, known for films like Dikkiloona and Vadakkupatti Ramasamy.

Posting to his X handle, the director Karthik Yogi announced his new project, which is set to star two well-known actors, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah.

Ravi Mohan will produce the movie under his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. The movie's release date is yet to be announced.