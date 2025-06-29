Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 300 Flights Suspended In Italy Due To Technical Malfunction


ROME: A data transmission failure at the Area Control Center in Milan on Saturday evening led to the suspension of over 300 flights in multiple cities across northwest Italy, ANSA news agency reported.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), leading to flight suspensions or major restrictions on take-offs and landings at airports within the affected airspace, including those in Milan, Bergamo, Genoa and Turin, said the report, adding that technicians are still working to restore air traffic operations.

The Area Control Center in Milan is one of the four regional control centers operated by ENAV, the Italian air navigation service provider.

