Banana Island Resort Doha Unveils Exclusive Summer Offers For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Banana Island Resort Doha, Qatar's premier island destination, is thrilled to announce a collection of exciting summer offers, inviting guests to experience unforgettable luxury with exceptional value this season.

One of the standout offerings is the Banana Island Stay Longer Special, where guests staying three to five nights can enjoy up to 15% off accommodation with daily breakfast, while those staying six nights or more can save up to 20% on their stay, also with daily breakfast included.

Each booking includes a complimentary game of bowling, a two-hour access pass to the Adventure Park with a zip line ride, and the option to upgrade to half board for added dining convenience.

Rates start from QAR 1,700 per person, making it the perfect time to enjoy the island's world-class experiences at unmatched value.

As a member of the GHA loyalty program, guests can avail this offer.

The Ultimate Villa Escape package is designed for those seeking elevated privacy and luxury.

It includes daily breakfast, a personalised concierge service, and exclusive perks for guests staying in Three and Five-Bedroom Overwater Villas, such as one in-villa BBQ dinner per stay and a 60-minute spa treatment for two.

Guests will also enjoy one hour of access daily to either the padel or tennis court, a game of bowling, and complimentary dining for two children under 12.

Adventure lovers will appreciate the two-hour Adventure Park access with zip line entry included.

In addition, guests who book directly with the resort will receive a complimentary round of golf and a QAR 100 spa credit, further enhancing the value of their island escape.

Located on a private island just a short ferry journey from Al Shyoukh Port, Banana Island Resort Doha is the ultimate tropical escape, blending Arabian hospitality with world-class amenities.

This summer, guests can enjoy exclusive rates, curated experiences, and enticing packages designed for families, couples, and wellness seekers alike.

“Our summer offers are thoughtfully crafted to ensure every guest whether a family looking for fun or a couple seeking tranquillity can experience the unique charm and serenity of the island,” remarked Moustafa Khalil, Hotel Manager of Banana Island Resort Doha.

Adding a thrilling edge to the summer experience, the Banana Island Adventure Park offers an exciting array of activities for families and thrill-seekers.

This dynamic new facility enhances the island's reputation as Qatar's top leisure destination, blending luxury with outdoor adventure.

With rope courses that can accommodate up to 70 participants at once and tailored programming for corporate events and team building, the park is an ideal venue for both recreation and group experiences.

The resort is now introducing an exclusive Ladies Day every Tuesday at the Adventure Park a perfect chance for women to enjoy thrilling rides, beachside fun, and relaxation in a private, welcoming setting.

Banana Island Resort Doha is renowned for its breathtaking location and exceptional service.

Nestled on a crescent-shaped island, the resort seamlessly blends Qatari heritage with luxurious comfort.

Stretching along an 800-metre palm-fringed shoreline, the resort offers guests a tranquil haven with world-class amenities, including the award-winning Anantara Spa, six distinctive dining venues, a surf pool, diving centre, cinema, padel and tennis courts, and dedicated clubs for kids and teens all set against the dazzling backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

Plan a visit or discover more about Banana Island Resort Doha and Banana Island Adventure Park by visiting and Adventure Park in Doha | Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara or calling +974-4040-5041.

