Viscosupplementation Market Size To Reach USD 11.37 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Geriatric Population And Growing Osteoarthritis Incidence SNS Insider

Viscosupplementation Market Size To Reach USD 11.37 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Geriatric Population And Growing Osteoarthritis Incidence
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 5.48 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 11.37 billion
|CAGR (2024–2032)
|9.56%
|U.S. Market 2023
|USD 1.21 billion
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 2.50 billion
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product:
The three-injection viscosupplementation segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 42%. This dominance is attributed to its proven long-term efficacy in moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis cases, offering sustained pain relief and improved mobility. Physicians widely prefer this format due to its extensive clinical validation and familiarity.
Meanwhile, the single-injection segment is the fastest-growing product type. Its rapid adoption is driven by increased patient compliance, reduced clinic visits, and lower procedural costs. These benefits are especially appealing in outpatient and resource-constrained settings.
By End-Use:
In 2023, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) led the market, contributing 63% of the overall revenue. The rise of outpatient care models, availability of advanced orthopedic expertise, and focus on cost-effective joint pain management have supported this segment's dominance.
Conversely, hospitals are the fastest-growing end-use segment due to the rise in inpatient osteoarthritis treatment, complex case management, and integration of viscosupplementation into broader rehabilitation programs, particularly for elderly and comorbid patients.
Viscosupplementation Market Segmentation
By Product
- Three Injection Single Injection Five Injection
By End-use
- Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest share of the viscosupplementation market in 2024, driven by a high osteoarthritis patient base, favorable insurance coverage, and strong regulatory backing for HA-based injectables. The U.S. continues to dominate due to established clinical protocols and patient preference for minimally invasive alternatives.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditure, improving patient awareness, and rapid urbanization. Growing demand in China, Japan, and India is further stimulated by efforts to reduce surgical interventions through conservative treatment options.
Recent Developments
- In January 2024, Zimmer Biomet launched a new three-injection viscosupplementation product in select global markets targeting moderate-stage osteoarthritis. In February 2024, Sanofi announced the rollout of its improved formulation of hyaluronic acid injections across Europe, aimed at extending joint relief duration. In March 2024, the U.S. FDA approved multiple new single- and three-injection HA-based viscosupplementation products, enhancing treatment availability. In April 2024, Seikagaku Corporation reported over 2 million units of viscosupplementation products distributed globally during the first half of 2024.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Viscosupplementation Market by Product
8. Viscosupplementation Market by End-use
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
