Viscosupplementation Market Size To Reach USD 11.37 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Geriatric Population And Growing Osteoarthritis Incidence SNS Insider

SNS Insider Reports a Surge in U.S. Viscosupplementation Market-Valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2024-With the Region Dominating Over Global Market Share Amid High Adoption of Three-Injection Therapy and Advanced Orthopedic Infrastructure Austin, June 29, 2025 Viscosupplementation Market Size & Growth Analysis: "According to SNS Insider, the global Viscosupplementation Market was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period of 2025–2032." Growing need for minimally invasive osteoarthritis treatment, favourable reimbursement policies, and increasing incidence of knee disorders would contribute to the adoption of viscosupplementation worldwide.

U.S. viscosupplementation market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in the year 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 2.50 billion by the year 2032. This expansion is a result of growing FDA approvals, strong presence of key manufacturers, and high adoption of three-injection therapy for osteoarthritis patients in both orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Market Overview The viscosupplementation market is growing leaps and bounds as a result of the increasing population with osteoarthritis, especially in the older age segment across the world. As awareness of alternative pain treatments, e.g., minimally invasive, continues to increase, so does the request for hyaluronic acid (HA) injections that are able to restore the viscosity of the damaged synovial fluid in the joints. The treatment has been widely adopted because it is associated with short recovery time, fewer side effects, and more patient satisfaction. In addition, the feasibility of having single- or multiple-injection regimens available facilitates individual treatment planning according to patient preference and extent of disease. North America dominates the market on account of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption across the region, and continued development. At the same time, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region on account of the rising accessibility to healthcare, the growing number of orthopedic procedures, and increasing awareness of viscosupplementation. Efforts by the governments of countries like Japan, China, and India to enhance geriatric care are also driving growth in the region. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

DePuy Synthes

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A

Sanofi

Smith & Nephew PLC

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Seikagaku Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences Ltd. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Viscosupplementation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.48 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.37 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 9.56% U.S. Market 2023 USD 1.21 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 2.50 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The three-injection viscosupplementation segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 42%. This dominance is attributed to its proven long-term efficacy in moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis cases, offering sustained pain relief and improved mobility. Physicians widely prefer this format due to its extensive clinical validation and familiarity.

Meanwhile, the single-injection segment is the fastest-growing product type. Its rapid adoption is driven by increased patient compliance, reduced clinic visits, and lower procedural costs. These benefits are especially appealing in outpatient and resource-constrained settings.

By End-Use:

In 2023, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) led the market, contributing 63% of the overall revenue. The rise of outpatient care models, availability of advanced orthopedic expertise, and focus on cost-effective joint pain management have supported this segment's dominance.

Conversely, hospitals are the fastest-growing end-use segment due to the rise in inpatient osteoarthritis treatment, complex case management, and integration of viscosupplementation into broader rehabilitation programs, particularly for elderly and comorbid patients.

Viscosupplementation Market Segmentation

By Product



Three Injection

Single Injection Five Injection

By End-use



Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the viscosupplementation market in 2024, driven by a high osteoarthritis patient base, favorable insurance coverage, and strong regulatory backing for HA-based injectables. The U.S. continues to dominate due to established clinical protocols and patient preference for minimally invasive alternatives.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditure, improving patient awareness, and rapid urbanization. Growing demand in China, Japan, and India is further stimulated by efforts to reduce surgical interventions through conservative treatment options.

Recent Developments



In January 2024, Zimmer Biomet launched a new three-injection viscosupplementation product in select global markets targeting moderate-stage osteoarthritis.

In February 2024, Sanofi announced the rollout of its improved formulation of hyaluronic acid injections across Europe, aimed at extending joint relief duration.

In March 2024, the U.S. FDA approved multiple new single- and three-injection HA-based viscosupplementation products, enhancing treatment availability. In April 2024, Seikagaku Corporation reported over 2 million units of viscosupplementation products distributed globally during the first half of 2024.

