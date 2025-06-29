403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 29/06: Whipsaw Volatility (Chart)
- WTI Crude Oil will start tomorrow's trading below the 65.000 USD level unless there is a violent spike upwards upon the opening as the week begins. Last week and before saw price velocity and violent speculative action as WTI Crude Oil reacted to the conflict between Iran and Iran. WTI Crude Oil moved fast upon last Mondy's opening jumping to nearly the 75.850 vicinity, but by the end of trading on the 23rd of June was hovering slightly above the 64.000 mark. Trading action on Tuesday did see some fast trading as values climbed above the 66.000 level. But within a handful of hours, the price of WTI Crude Oil began to trade almost sluggishly and a range between 64.050 and 65.500 became commonplace the remainder of the week. Large traders clearly felt comfortable with the announced ceasefire in the Middle East and risk premium evaporated from WTI Crude Oil. Friday's close was near 64.330.
- Traders should adjust their mindsets to the notion again of cheap WTI Crude Oil. The inability the past two weeks to not even trade at highs seen in the second week of January, when the commodity touched the 79.000 level shows large trading firms in WTI know there is plenty of supply. If conditions remain calm in the Middle East, looking for lower prices after perceived near-term resistance levels are touched may prove attractive. Trading this week in WTI Crude Oil will get attention, but likely be used as a barometer to show global investors calm has prevailed.
