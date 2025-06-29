Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Passenger Dies In Helicopter Crash On Swiss Glacier

2025-06-29 02:06:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in canton Valais on Saturday afternoon. The passenger in the helicopter, which was carrying three people, died. The pilot and flight assistant were slightly injured. This content was published on June 29, 2025 - 10:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Helikopter am Oberaletschgletscher VS abgestürzt Original Read more: Helikopter am Oberaletschgletscher VS abgestürz

The helicopter was being used for agricultural transport at the Fusshörner on the Oberaletsch Glacier above Naters, cantonal police reported in the evening. For unknown reasons, the helicopter hit the ground and came to a standstill lying on its side, according to the cantonal police.

The 51-year-old passenger from Switzerland was killed. The pilot and the flight assistant were not seriously injured and received medical treatment. The helicopter belonged to the Valais airline Air-Glaciers. As the company announced in the evening, the helicopter tipped onto its side while hovering. Air-Glaciers said it was deeply saddened by the death of the passenger.

The cantonal police, the Valais rescue organisation, four helicopters, a rescue specialist and the Naters fire brigade were at the scene. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board initiated an investigation. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for the criminal investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

MENAFN29062025000210011054ID1109738220

