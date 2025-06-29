Passenger Dies In Helicopter Crash On Swiss Glacier
-
Deutsch
de
Helikopter am Oberaletschgletscher VS abgestürzt
Original
Read more: Helikopter am Oberaletschgletscher VS abgestürz
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The helicopter was being used for agricultural transport at the Fusshörner on the Oberaletsch Glacier above Naters, cantonal police reported in the evening. For unknown reasons, the helicopter hit the ground and came to a standstill lying on its side, according to the cantonal police.
The 51-year-old passenger from Switzerland was killed. The pilot and the flight assistant were not seriously injured and received medical treatment. The helicopter belonged to the Valais airline Air-Glaciers. As the company announced in the evening, the helicopter tipped onto its side while hovering. Air-Glaciers said it was deeply saddened by the death of the passenger.
+ Swiss aviation's worst air disaster remembered 25 years on
The cantonal police, the Valais rescue organisation, four helicopters, a rescue specialist and the Naters fire brigade were at the scene. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board initiated an investigation. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for the criminal investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment