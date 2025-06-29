FM Safadi, Austrian Counterpart Talk Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 29 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Austrian Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger discussed Sunday, in Amman, cooperation.Safadi and Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations through practical steps to enhance collaboration across various sectors, including trade, tourism, investment and education.The discussion covered regional developments, with a particular focus on efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.Safadi expressed support for the initiatives led by Egypt, Qatar and the United States aimed at realising a ceasefire.Safadi urged an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and address the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from it and called for ending Israel's violations in the occupied West Bank, which undermine the two-state solution.The top diplomats discussed the situation in Syria, with Safadi underscoring Jordan's support for the Syrian government's efforts to rebuild the country after years of destruction and suffering.They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations bilaterally and through cooperation with the European Union.