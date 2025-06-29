Education Minister, EU Envoy Talk Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 29 (Petra) – Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah and EU Ambassador in Amman Christophe Chatzisavas discussed on Sunday cooperation across various scopes, especially education.Mahafzah praised Jordan's partnership with the EU and highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Education to implement development plans and programmes aimed to improve education.Mahafzah explained that the ministry is currently implementing the BTEC programme in its vocational schools, with ten specialisations introduced in 2025.Plans are underway to add sports and healthcare specialisations in the upcoming academic year to better meet the labour market needs both regionally and globally for skilled and qualified workers.He outlined the Ministry's priorities, including training and qualifying teachers and educational leaders, developing vocational and technical education, curricula, infrastructure and communication systems.He said the Kingdom is committed to providing high-quality education for all children, despite the heavy pressures on the education system from ongoing regional challenges and the influx of refugees from neighbouring Arab countries.Jordan hosts approximately 250,000 students from over 85 nationalities.Mahafzah called for stronger coordination between Jordanian universities and their European counterparts to foster collaboration in educational programmes and research initiatives.For his part, Chatzisavas praised Jordan's role in the region, particularly in hosting refugees and providing educational services to their children, often under significant resource and infrastructural pressures.He encouraged increased participation of Jordanian universities in the Erasmus+ programme, noting the "excellent" performance of Jordanian institutions involved in the initiative.Chatzisavas extended an invitation to Mahafzah to participate in upcoming events and activities organised by the European delegation, aimed at strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange.