Qatar Toy Festival Returns Next Week With New Activations, Summer Camp

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced the return of the highly successful Qatar Toy Festival (QTF), now in its third edition, taking place from July 6 to August 4, 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), with Ooredoo as telecom partner.

As a flagship event on Qatar's summer calendar, this year's festival features new live shows, immersive activations, and, for the first time, a dedicated QTF Summer Camp for children and young teens. Spanning more than 17,000 sqm, the festival will include five zones: Fancy Island for girls, Champions Land for boys and teenagers, Cutie Pie Land for pre-school, Hyper Land for inflatables and a main stage.



Families can enjoy more than 10 daily stage shows, including musical performances, science demos, dance acts, competitions, and several celebrity appearances including AboFlah and the ALJ Sisters. The festival will also feature 10 retail outlets, including Build-A-Bear and Mumuso, along with a F&B court offering favourites such as Exit55, Juniors, Belgian Fries, and Pizza Box.

Commenting on the festival, Hamad Al-Khaja, Manager of Festivals & Events Delivery at Visit Qatar, said:“We are delighted to announce the return of the Qatar Toy Festival as part of our dynamic summer calendar. This edition marks a new milestone with the launch of the QTF Summer Camp and Back to School programme, offering additional opportunities for children to learn, play, and connect in fun and meaningful ways. From beloved toy brands and live shows to hands-on workshops and character meet-and-greets, the festival promises memorable moments for visitors of all ages.”

Visitors can look forward to the following new experiences being introduced this year:

Ultimate Horror House experience with Five Nights at Freddy's special merchandise, an immersive horror house experience that brings your worst nightmares, offering a suspense-filled environment with interactive elements.

PUBG Mobile laser guns' real-life experience is an action-packed activation that recreates the popular battle royale game in a physical setting. As part of the PUBG battleground at Qatar Toy Festival, a major competition will be held, with a Jetour car as the grand prize.

Sherlock Holmes Escape Room is a themed escape room set in a Victorian-era environment, where participants work in teams to solve puzzles and uncover clues before time runs out.

Lilo & Stitch activation is also coming to QTF, bringing island experiences, fun photo opportunities, and interactive experiences for all ages.

In addition, Abu Flah will make his first appearance at the festival with a special activation that includes a new animation premiere, an interactive session, and meet and greet. In the final week, as part of the Back-to-School programme, Egyptian educator Al Daheeh will present an animated debut followed by a motivational talk on school life.

New retail offerings this year include Labubu and Haribo products.

QTF Summer Camp:

This edition will see the introduction of the QTF Summer Camp, a dynamic and structured programme tailored to children aged 4 to 12. Operating daily from 8am to 1pm throughout the duration of the festival, except Fridays, the camp offers a variety of engaging, educational, and recreational experiences.

Children enrolled in the camp will enjoy sessions in art and design, science experiments led by Science Street, interactive play with beloved characters, and a range of physical activities such as obstacle courses and movement games. The camp accommodates up to 150 children across different age groups and is priced at QAR 750 per week or QAR 2,000 for the full month.

Back to School:

This year's edition will also feature a new“Back to School” programme that will run during the festival's final week, featuring themed shows, competitions, and prize giveaways. Retailers will also highlight Back to School products, offering families a wide selection ahead of the new academic year.

Tickets and Timings:

Qatar Toy Festival will be open from 2pm until 10pm on weekdays, and 2pm until 11pm on weekends. There are five ticket categories available: Entry Ticket for QAR 50, Ultimate Fun Ticket for QAR 80, Fast Track Ticket for QAR 300, Family Entry for QAR 200, and VVIP Ticket for QAR 1,500.

