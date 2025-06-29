BUTTERBEAN PARTNERS WITH LUCKY ENERGY CHALLENGES JAKE PAUL TO A FIGHT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Butterbean, a three-time Super Heavyweight Boxing Champion, is the embodiment of resilience. Weighing over 500 pounds and once in a wheelchair, he was at a point where he felt he had little to live for. However, with the support of wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page and his determination, he underwent a remarkable transformation, losing over 200 pounds and reclaiming his life. His journey is a powerful testament that it's never too late to reclaim your life and make a comeback.

As featured in Lucky Energy's new campaign "The Call Out ," Butterbean hosts a press conference, announcing he is back and ready to compete in one last fight, calling out and challenging YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Bean is determined to remind the world why he has 58 KO's, with Richard Laver, founder of Lucky Energy, making a cameo as Bean's hype man. Lucky Energy also introduced KNOCKOUT PUNCH, a limited edition flavor created in collaboration with Butterbean. This unique flavor, a tribute to Butterbean's resilience and determination, is now available exclusively on ButterbeanPunch.

"Partnering with a company that truly believes in me is empowering. Lucky Energy stands firmly behind my aspirations, and together we are an unstoppable force. When people doubt me, it only fuels my determination to prove them wrong-I've done it time and again. Jake Paul, I'm committed to knocking you out. There's no limit to what I can achieve because I believe in myself fiercely," said Butterbean..

"We prioritize working with individuals with genuine passion-those who have real stories and overcome significant challenges to succeed. Butterbean's energy perfectly aligns with our brand values, and we are excited to see him back in the ring, doing what he does best!" added Lucky Energy's Chief Marketing Officer Hamid Saify.

