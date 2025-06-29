BUTTERBEAN PARTNERS WITH LUCKY ENERGY CHALLENGES JAKE PAUL TO A FIGHT
As featured in Lucky Energy's new campaign "The Call Out ," Butterbean hosts a press conference, announcing he is back and ready to compete in one last fight, calling out and challenging YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Bean is determined to remind the world why he has 58 KO's, with Richard Laver, founder of Lucky Energy, making a cameo as Bean's hype man. Lucky Energy also introduced KNOCKOUT PUNCH, a limited edition flavor created in collaboration with Butterbean. This unique flavor, a tribute to Butterbean's resilience and determination, is now available exclusively on ButterbeanPunch.
"Partnering with a company that truly believes in me is empowering. Lucky Energy stands firmly behind my aspirations, and together we are an unstoppable force. When people doubt me, it only fuels my determination to prove them wrong-I've done it time and again. Jake Paul, I'm committed to knocking you out. There's no limit to what I can achieve because I believe in myself fiercely," said Butterbean..
"We prioritize working with individuals with genuine passion-those who have real stories and overcome significant challenges to succeed. Butterbean's energy perfectly aligns with our brand values, and we are excited to see him back in the ring, doing what he does best!" added Lucky Energy's Chief Marketing Officer Hamid Saify.
To learn more about Lucky Energy, visit and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok . If you have any questions, please contact Valeria Carrasco at [email protected] .
About Lucky Energy
Lucky Energy is committed to providing cleaner, better-for-you products. Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver, the brand's mission is to motivate people to keep going. The product line features six flavors, a unique blend of five super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, and has 0 sugar and 0 calories. Products are available on luckybevco, TikTok Shops, Amazon, and over 15,000 locations nationwide. Check our store locator . For more information, visit , follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .
SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment