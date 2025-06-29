Lviv Mayor Refutes Fake News About Shahed Drone Falling In City
“False information is being spread online that a 'Shahed' drone crashed in Lviv,” the mayor said.
According to him, this is not true.
The mayor emphasized that the photo being circulated is old and was taken earlier at an exhibition.Read also: Lviv hit in combined Russian attack on critical infrastructure, no injuries reporte
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 29, as a result of night shelling by the Russian Federation, a large-scale fire broke out at an industrial infrastructure facility in the Lviv region , and electricity was cut off in part of the city of Drohobych.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment