Lviv Mayor Refutes Fake News About Shahed Drone Falling In City

“False information is being spread online that a 'Shahed' drone crashed in Lviv,” the mayor said.

According to him, this is not true.

The mayor emphasized that the photo being circulated is old and was taken earlier at an exhibition.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 29, as a result of night shelling by the Russian Federation, a large-scale fire broke out at an industrial infrastructure facility in the Lviv region , and electricity was cut off in part of the city of Drohobych.