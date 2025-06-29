403
Zarqa Agriculture Confirms No Forest Damage From Al-Aalouk Grass Fire
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, June 29 (Petra) – The Director of the Zarqa Agriculture Department, Hussein Khalidi, said on Sunday that a fire that broke out between the al-Aalouk and al-Kamsha mountains caused no damage to the al-Aalouk forests.
Khalidi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the blaze was confined to dry grass and did not affect trees or forested areas. He noted that forestry teams from the Directorate responded swiftly and succeeded in extinguishing the fire without any losses.
He urged citizens and visitors to exercise caution when hiking, particularly regarding the lighting of fires, and to avoid discarding cigarette butts in forested areas, to ensure public safety and protect natural resources from fire hazards.
