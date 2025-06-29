Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zarqa Agriculture Confirms No Forest Damage From Al-Aalouk Grass Fire


2025-06-29 09:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Zarqa, June 29 (Petra) – The Director of the Zarqa Agriculture Department, Hussein Khalidi, said on Sunday that a fire that broke out between the al-Aalouk and al-Kamsha mountains caused no damage to the al-Aalouk forests.
Khalidi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the blaze was confined to dry grass and did not affect trees or forested areas. He noted that forestry teams from the Directorate responded swiftly and succeeded in extinguishing the fire without any losses.
He urged citizens and visitors to exercise caution when hiking, particularly regarding the lighting of fires, and to avoid discarding cigarette butts in forested areas, to ensure public safety and protect natural resources from fire hazards.

MENAFN29062025000117011021ID1109738012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search