Gov't Measures Expected To Boost Vehicle Trade, Lower Prices, Says JFZG

Amman, June 29 (Petra) – The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFZG) said on Sunday that recent government decisions to regulate the vehicle sector are expected to positively influence vehicle trade in the Zarqa Free Zone and strengthen supply in the local market.According to JFZG Chairman Sakher Ajlouni, measures to reduce customs and tax duties on a broad range of vehicles and unify taxes on electric vehicles will help lower prices for consumers and stimulate increased exports from the Zarqa Free Zone to domestic markets.Ajlouni added that the lower duties will benefit citizens by making vehicles more affordable than before, while also driving growth in imports and supporting activity across related operational sectors.Director General of the JFZG, Abdul Hamid Gharaibeh, stressed that the new regulations will contribute to expanding vehicle trade by enabling citizens to buy vehicles of various types at reduced prices, regardless of their country of origin. He highlighted that vehicle specifications will continue to prioritize public safety standards for cars in the local market.Gharaibeh explained that these adjustments will help dealers boost sales, as price cuts stem from the reduction of fees and taxes previously collected by the treasury. He noted that this should significantly raise both supply and demand across all vehicle categories, including electric, hybrid, and gasoline models.He pointed out that a total of 32,908 vehicles have been cleared from the Zarqa Free Zone to the local market since the beginning of this year, with electric vehicles representing 63 percent of the total, hybrid vehicles 21 percent, and gasoline vehicles 16 percent.