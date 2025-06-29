Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Begins Operations, Serves 670 Patients On First Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 29 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus/7 commenced operations on Sunday, delivering medical and therapeutic services aimed at alleviating the suffering of residents in the West Bank.The hospital's force commander said the facility began receiving patients and visitors as part of its humanitarian and medical mission. He underscored the hospital's commitment to providing optimal medical care to the people of Nablus, utilizing all available capabilities to ensure high-quality services.On its inaugural day, the hospital treated 670 medical cases covering a range of services, including minor surgical procedures, management of chronic diseases, laboratory diagnostics, and internal medicine emergencies. The hospital operates specialized clinics across multiple disciplines to address patients' diverse healthcare needs efficiently.The facility comprises clinics in pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dentistry, and general medicine, in addition to major and minor operating theaters, two intensive care units, radiology and sterilization laboratories, and a pharmacy. The hospital is staffed by a team of qualified professionals, including physicians, nurses, and allied medical personnel.Residents expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, highlighting that these initiatives embody the strong fraternal ties between the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples.