Mann Ki Baat PM Modi Praises Football Fever In Assam's Bodoland

PM Narendra Modi lauded the growing football craze in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region while addressing through 'Mann Ki Baat.' He said the passion for the sport reflects youth energy and inspires local development through sports enthusiasm and community bonding.

