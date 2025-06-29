President El-Sisi Witnesses Swearing-In Of New Presidents Of Judicial Authorities

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, June 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today in Al-Alamain City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the swearing-in of Counselor Assem Abdel Latif El-Saeed Abdel Fattah as President of the Court of Cassation; Counselor Osama Youssef Shalaby Youssef as President of the Council of State; Counselor Hussein Madkour Mohamed Abdel Fattah as President of the State Lawsuits Authority, and Counselor Mohamed Ahmed Khalil Hafez Khalil as President of the Administrative Prosecution Authority.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that President El-Sisi awarded the Order of the Republic of the First Class to former President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Hosni Hassan Abdel Latif Abu Zeid; former President of the State Council, Counselor Ahmed Abdelhameed Hassan Abboud; former President of the State Lawsuits Authority, Counselor Abdel-Razak Mahmoud Shoaib; and former President of the Administrative Prosecution Authority, Counselor Abdel-Rady Ahmed Sediq Suleiman, in recognition of their efforts and contributions in the service of the nation and upholding justice.

In his meeting with the new Presidents of the Judicial Authorities, President El-Sisi wished them success in their duties, emphasizing the vital importance of continuing to consolidate the rule of law, which places justice and equality at the top of its priorities in the New Republic. The President reaffirmed the independence of the judiciary, lauding the significant role of the esteemed judicial institutions and authorities in protecting the rights, freedoms, and properties of individuals, developing litigation mechanisms, preserving the role of the judiciary, and enhancing the capabilities of members of the judicial authorities and bodies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.