United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Vice President Congratulate President Of Seychelles On Independence Day
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 29th June.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to President Ramkalawan on the occasion.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
