Sitaare Zameen Par To Chhaava: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2025 So Far

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has entered the ₹100 crore club and ranks fifth among 2025's top-grossing Bollywood films. Here's a look at this year's biggest box office hits.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' 9-day earnings

According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has collected a total of ₹107.68 crore in India in 9 days. On the 9th day, its earnings were ₹12.55 crore.

5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is now the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, surpassing Salman Khan's 'Sikandar,' which had a lifetime collection of ₹103.45 crore in India.

4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Sky Force'

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahadiya starrer 'Sky Force' is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, with a net collection of ₹131.44 crore in India. 'Stars on Earth' is expected to surpass it soon.

3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is currently at the third spot with a net collection of ₹156.40 crore in India. Given the pace of 'Stars on Earth,' it seems likely to surpass this figure soon.

2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Raid 2'

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' currently holds the second spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year, with a collection of ₹178.08 crore in India. 'Stars on Earth' might take some time to surpass it, but its lifetime collection could potentially beat 'Raid 2'.

Highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Chhava'

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' is not only the highest-grossing Hindi film but also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far, with a lifetime collection of ₹600.10 crore in India.