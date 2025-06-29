Sitaare Zameen Par To Chhaava: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2025 So Far
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has entered the ₹100 crore club and ranks fifth among 2025's top-grossing Bollywood films. Here's a look at this year's biggest box office hits.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' 9-day earnings
According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has collected a total of ₹107.68 crore in India in 9 days. On the 9th day, its earnings were ₹12.55 crore.
5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is now the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, surpassing Salman Khan's 'Sikandar,' which had a lifetime collection of ₹103.45 crore in India.
4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Sky Force'
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahadiya starrer 'Sky Force' is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, with a net collection of ₹131.44 crore in India. 'Stars on Earth' is expected to surpass it soon.
3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Housefull 5'
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is currently at the third spot with a net collection of ₹156.40 crore in India. Given the pace of 'Stars on Earth,' it seems likely to surpass this figure soon.
2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Raid 2'
Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' currently holds the second spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year, with a collection of ₹178.08 crore in India. 'Stars on Earth' might take some time to surpass it, but its lifetime collection could potentially beat 'Raid 2'.
Highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Chhava'
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' is not only the highest-grossing Hindi film but also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far, with a lifetime collection of ₹600.10 crore in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment