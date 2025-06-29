Warsaw Hosts Rally In Support Of Ukrainian Pows

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The action was organized by the public initiative Euromaidan-Warsaw together with the charity fund "Heart in Action" and the "Voices of Prisoners" project, which supports families of Ukrainian POWs and brings their stories to the world, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Empty chairs were showcased, symbolizing the presence of political prisoners, as well as posters with photos, names, stories and QR codes so that the Poles could see and read true stories of prisoners.

"Silence is part of torture. And if we remain silent here, we allow that darkness to continue there. We are obliged to speak out about those who are tortured, humiliated, who simply want to survive and return home. While they are there, we must serve as their voice," said Emma Zahynaiko, the rally organizer and volunteer at the Euromaidan-Warsaw.

During the performance, everyone could write a letter to Ukrainian servicemen who had gone through captivity before being brought home as part of exchange efforts. As the organizers of the action noted, each letter will be delivered.

