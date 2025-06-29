Warsaw Hosts Rally In Support Of Ukrainian Pows
Empty chairs were showcased, symbolizing the presence of political prisoners, as well as posters with photos, names, stories and QR codes so that the Poles could see and read true stories of prisoners.
Read also: Stefanchuk and Duda discuss Ukrainian-Polish partnership, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path
"Silence is part of torture. And if we remain silent here, we allow that darkness to continue there. We are obliged to speak out about those who are tortured, humiliated, who simply want to survive and return home. While they are there, we must serve as their voice," said Emma Zahynaiko, the rally organizer and volunteer at the Euromaidan-Warsaw.Read also: Zelensky announced completion of another stage of prisoner exchange
During the performance, everyone could write a letter to Ukrainian servicemen who had gone through captivity before being brought home as part of exchange efforts. As the organizers of the action noted, each letter will be delivered.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland this night scrambled fighter jets to protect the country's airspace amid Russia's missile attack against neighboring Ukraine.
