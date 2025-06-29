403
Carlson, Greene Applaud Mamdani’s Local Focus
(MENAFN) Former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene commended Zohran Mamdani, a contender in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, following his recent electoral success.
During an episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show” aired on Friday, Carlson highlighted Mamdani’s distinctive response during a mayoral debate.
“That guy was the only person in the New York City mayor’s debate to say he wanted to focus on New York City,” Carlson remarked. He recounted a segment of the debate where each candidate was questioned: “If you could visit a foreign country, what would it be?” Carlson noted that many chose Israel as their response.
However, Mamdani diverged from the rest, as Carlson quoted: “And he said, ‘I wouldn’t go anywhere. I’d stay in New York. And like, if I want to meet Jewish constituents, I go to their synagogues, their homes or whatever, but I’d be here in New York because that’s what I’m doing. I’m running New York. That’s my job.”
Carlson praised this answer as a sign of dedication to local responsibilities.
Greene echoed Carlson’s sentiment, stating that Mamdani “gave the right answer,” although she clarified her opposition to his ideas such as no-cost public transport, complimentary child care services, and a halt on rental increases in the city. Carlson also expressed disapproval of Mamdani’s economic proposals.
“I totally oppose his program,” Carlson said. “I don’t think it works, but he’s talking about economics and everyone else is talking about foreign policy. Why is it hard to talk about economics, domestic economics?” he questioned, pointing to a broader concern about the lack of attention given to internal economic matters by other candidates.
