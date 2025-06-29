Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Carlson, Greene Applaud Mamdani’s Local Focus

Carlson, Greene Applaud Mamdani’s Local Focus


2025-06-29 07:27:41
(MENAFN) Former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene commended Zohran Mamdani, a contender in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, following his recent electoral success.

During an episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show” aired on Friday, Carlson highlighted Mamdani’s distinctive response during a mayoral debate.

“That guy was the only person in the New York City mayor’s debate to say he wanted to focus on New York City,” Carlson remarked. He recounted a segment of the debate where each candidate was questioned: “If you could visit a foreign country, what would it be?” Carlson noted that many chose Israel as their response.

However, Mamdani diverged from the rest, as Carlson quoted: “And he said, ‘I wouldn’t go anywhere. I’d stay in New York. And like, if I want to meet Jewish constituents, I go to their synagogues, their homes or whatever, but I’d be here in New York because that’s what I’m doing. I’m running New York. That’s my job.”

Carlson praised this answer as a sign of dedication to local responsibilities.

Greene echoed Carlson’s sentiment, stating that Mamdani “gave the right answer,” although she clarified her opposition to his ideas such as no-cost public transport, complimentary child care services, and a halt on rental increases in the city. Carlson also expressed disapproval of Mamdani’s economic proposals.

“I totally oppose his program,” Carlson said. “I don’t think it works, but he’s talking about economics and everyone else is talking about foreign policy. Why is it hard to talk about economics, domestic economics?” he questioned, pointing to a broader concern about the lack of attention given to internal economic matters by other candidates.

MENAFN29062025000045017167ID1109737772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search