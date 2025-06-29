Cheers To 14 Years: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Renews Support For Pediatric Cancer Research

Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer partners with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for the 14th consecutive year

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC) is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) and Constellation Brands for the 14th year in a row, raising funds to support lifesaving research for childhood cancer.

From June 29 to September 1, 2025 , ABC guests can help make a difference in three ways:



Donate at checkout : Simply round up your purchase or donate more at checkout in any ABC store across Florida.



Purchase select brands : A portion of proceeds from participating brands including Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Unshackled, Saldo,The Prisoner, Harvey & Harriet, Casa Noble, Mi Campo, and Corona (Extra and Sunbrew)-will benefit the NPCF's mission to fund less toxic, more effective treatments for pediatric cancer.

Make a direct donation: Donate online anytime at abcfws/nationalpcf .

"This partnership is about more than raising money-it's about delivering hope," said Dave Larue, Executive Vice President of Sales at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "In 2024, thanks to the incredible support of our guests and Constellation Brands, we raised $315,000 , pushing our total contributions to more than $2.3 million to date."

ABC is determined to continue making an impact and encourages guests to raise a glass-and a donation-in support of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day.

"We are so grateful for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Constellation Brands' continued commitment to our mission," said David Frazer, CEO of NPCF. "Fourteen years of partnership means 14 years of accelerating groundbreaking research and offering brighter futures to children across the country."

To learn more about this campaign or make a donation, visit abcfws/nationalpcf or watch the video here:

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1936 and still family-owned, Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits operates 126 stores across Florida, offering an unmatched selection of wine, spirits, beer, and gourmet food.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Their purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and eliminate childhood cancer. Their collaborative research model includes more than 40 hospital partners and leading scientists, and since its inception, the NPCF has donated over $37 million to research and has funded over 28 project initiatives.

