The annual Eritrean community festival in Italy was officially opened by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros in Milano under the theme“Our Cohesion – Our Armour.” The opening event was attended by a large number of nationals and friends of Eritrea.

The festival, taking place on 28 and 29 June, features a photo exhibition, cultural and artistic programs, a fashion show of traditional Eritrean clothing, and seminars, among other activities.

A seminar focusing on educational progress in Eritrea, as well as the expansion of educational facilities, will be organized during the event.

Cultural and artistic performances by a cultural troupe from Eritrea will also be presented, adding vibrant color to the festivities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.