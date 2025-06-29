Annual Eritrean Community Festival In Italy
The annual Eritrean community festival in Italy was officially opened by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros in Milano under the theme“Our Cohesion – Our Armour.” The opening event was attended by a large number of nationals and friends of Eritrea.
The festival, taking place on 28 and 29 June, features a photo exhibition, cultural and artistic programs, a fashion show of traditional Eritrean clothing, and seminars, among other activities.
A seminar focusing on educational progress in Eritrea, as well as the expansion of educational facilities, will be organized during the event.
Cultural and artistic performances by a cultural troupe from Eritrea will also be presented, adding vibrant color to the festivities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment