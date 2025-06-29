S. Korean President Names Ministers, Secretaries

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jun 29 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung, who took office on Jun 4, named six ministers and two senior secretaries, the presidential office said, today.

Koo Yun-cheol, former vice finance minister, was selected to lead the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and double as deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

Lee Jin-sook, former president of Chungnam National University, was picked as education minister, who doubles as deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Jeong Seong-ho, five-term lawmaker of the ruling liberal Democratic Party, was nominated as justice minister, while the Democratic Party's five-term lawmaker, Yoon Ho-jung, was named as interior minister.

Kim Jung-kwan, president of the country's major plant builder Doosan Enerbility, was nominated as industry minister, while former Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong was picked as minister of health and welfare.

President Lee also appointed senior presidential secretaries for civil affairs and for non-governmental organizations as well as deputy chiefs of the National Intelligence Service.