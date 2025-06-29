Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korean President Names Ministers, Secretaries

S. Korean President Names Ministers, Secretaries


2025-06-29 06:06:30
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jun 29 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung, who took office on Jun 4, named six ministers and two senior secretaries, the presidential office said, today.

Koo Yun-cheol, former vice finance minister, was selected to lead the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and double as deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

Lee Jin-sook, former president of Chungnam National University, was picked as education minister, who doubles as deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Jeong Seong-ho, five-term lawmaker of the ruling liberal Democratic Party, was nominated as justice minister, while the Democratic Party's five-term lawmaker, Yoon Ho-jung, was named as interior minister.

Kim Jung-kwan, president of the country's major plant builder Doosan Enerbility, was nominated as industry minister, while former Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong was picked as minister of health and welfare.

President Lee also appointed senior presidential secretaries for civil affairs and for non-governmental organizations as well as deputy chiefs of the National Intelligence Service.

MENAFN29062025000200011047ID1109737602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search