Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Family Injured In Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Lyman

2025-06-29 06:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , the shelling occurred at 07:15 on June 29. Russian troops targeted a five-story apartment building.

A 51-year-old man, his wife, and their son were wounded inside their apartment. All three suffered mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, bruises, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Medical assistance was provided at the scene.

The building's façade, windows, and balconies were damaged in the strike. Authorities are working to identify the type of weapon used.



 Read also: Russia launched 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, nearly 1,100 glide bombs across Ukraine in one week – Zelensky

As previously reported, Russian shelling on June 28 left one civilian dead and ten others injured in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

