Family Injured In Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Lyman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , the shelling occurred at 07:15 on June 29. Russian troops targeted a five-story apartment building.

A 51-year-old man, his wife, and their son were wounded inside their apartment. All three suffered mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, bruises, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Medical assistance was provided at the scene.

The building's façade, windows, and balconies were damaged in the strike. Authorities are working to identify the type of weapon used.

As previously reported, Russian shelling on June 28 left one civilian dead and ten others injured in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office