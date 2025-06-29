Ukraine Calling On Philippines To Join Bring Kids Back UA Initiative
She expressed gratitude to the Philippines for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and stressed the importance of protecting children's rights, particularly in the context of the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.Read also: Zelensky thanks Pope for continued prayers for Ukraine
“The Bring Kids Back UA initiative, launched by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, works every day to locate, return, and reintegrate every abducted child. So far, we have succeeded in bringing back over 1,300 children. But thousands still remain under occupation or have been taken to Russian territory,” Dariia Zarivna noted.
The Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office also highlighted that the international community, including the Philippines, can make a significant contribution to returning Ukrainian children. She called on countries to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already unites 41 states and the Council of Europe.Read also: Canadian Senate passes resolution on protection of Ukrainian children, condemns Russian attacks
“Please remember: thousands of Ukrainian children have been robbed of their childhood because of Russia's criminal actions. But with your help, we can bring them home. After all, children are not a bargaining chip,” Dariia Zarivna emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1,359 Ukrainian children deported by Russia have already been returned home as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
Photo: President's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment