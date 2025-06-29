Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Calling On Philippines To Join Bring Kids Back UA Initiative

2025-06-29 06:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zarivna spoke via videoconference, addressing a special event on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, organized by the Ukrainian Embassy in the Philippines, Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office .

She expressed gratitude to the Philippines for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and stressed the importance of protecting children's rights, particularly in the context of the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

“The Bring Kids Back UA initiative, launched by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, works every day to locate, return, and reintegrate every abducted child. So far, we have succeeded in bringing back over 1,300 children. But thousands still remain under occupation or have been taken to Russian territory,” Dariia Zarivna noted.

The Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office also highlighted that the international community, including the Philippines, can make a significant contribution to returning Ukrainian children. She called on countries to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already unites 41 states and the Council of Europe.

“Please remember: thousands of Ukrainian children have been robbed of their childhood because of Russia's criminal actions. But with your help, we can bring them home. After all, children are not a bargaining chip,” Dariia Zarivna emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1,359 Ukrainian children deported by Russia have already been returned home as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Photo: President's Office

