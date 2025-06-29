Empowering Tomorrow's Health Leaders: RCP's 2024/25 Chief Registrars Programme Concludes

Almost 90 chief registrars came together this week at the Regent's Park home of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) for the final teaching day of the 2024/25 Chief Registrar Programme.

The RCP Chief Registrar Programme is the college's flagship leadership development initiative, specifically designed to equip senior resident doctors with the skills and confidence needed to lead change, improve services and deliver the highest standards of patient care.

The programme was established following a key recommendation of the RCP Future Hospital Commission report , which highlighted the need for a dedicated senior leadership role for resident doctors that prioritises quality improvement, patient experience and clinical engagement.

At the final session of the year-long programme, the cohort presented the quality improvement (QI) projects they had developed throughout the year which focused on one of six key areas:



workforce

patient impact

local impact

potential for large scale impact

innovation group projects.

Awards determined by their peers and a panel of expert judges were handed to 26 chief registrars for their outstanding contributions in those areas.

Attendees also heard from senior leaders including RCP president Dr Mumtaz Patel, patient safety commissioner Dr Henrietta Hughes, RCP clinical vice president Dr John Dean, and RCP clinical director for improvement Dr Aklak Chowdhury. They each shared insights into future leadership opportunities and how the Chief Registrar Programme lays the foundation for ongoing engagement with the RCP.

Dr Clive Lewis, RCP censor and clinical lead of the Chief Registrar Programme, said:

'It has been inspiring to see the incredible growth and achievements of our chief registrars over the past year. This programme is not just about QI – it's about developing confident and forward-thinking clinical leaders who can influence change at every level of the NHS.

'We're proud to support their leadership journey and to see them emerge as the next generation of change-makers in medicine.'

The 2024/25 Chief Registrar Programme peer and judges award winners are:

Innovations Achieved

Clare Carasco

Siti Maisarah Amran

Rebecca Kuruvilla



Impact on patients

Nathan Eager

Saqib Hasan

Zehra Irshad



Impact on workforce

Mark Jordan, David Baker

Alexander McFarquhar

Helen Spindler



Local impact

Marie Broyde

Rob Conway

Hannah Carden



Potential for large scale impact

Jay Darley

Gofannon Le Boutillier

Jodie Crofts



Groups

Charlotte (Lottie) Ainscough, Hannah Costelloe

Jermaine Wright, Sarah Kate Duncan

Keisha Patel, Mike Jones

Judges Awards

Clare Carasco

Jay Darley

Marie Broyde

Mark Jordan

Nathan Eager

Saqib Hasan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.