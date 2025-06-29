403
Trump warns Democrats of prosecution for sharing Iran intel
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called for legal action against Democrats he blames for leaking classified information about recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Last week, the Pentagon targeted three Iranian facilities following earlier Israeli attacks, with the Trump administration asserting the sites were “obliterated.” However, CNN and other outlets cited a preliminary military intelligence report indicating the damage was only moderate, despite the use of bunker-buster bombs.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote that Democrats were responsible for leaking details about the “PERFECT FLIGHT” to the nuclear sites in Iran and should face prosecution. Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard criticized the media for publishing “illegally leaked classified intelligence,” while Trump dismissed reports questioning the success of the strikes as “fake news.”
Axios reported that the leaked Defense Intelligence Agency document was shared with Congress through a secure platform called CAPNET, but soon after, it was leaked to the media. The White House is working to tighten intelligence-sharing protocols to prevent future leaks and is considering limiting intelligence briefings to lawmakers.
Democratic lawmakers criticized Trump for not informing them ahead of the operation. A classified congressional briefing initially delayed was eventually held Thursday, led by senior officials including CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Reactions highlighted political divides, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham backing Trump’s description of “obliteration,” while Democrat Senator Chris Murphy accused Trump of misleading the public.
