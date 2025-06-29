Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German Business Bankruptcies Reach Decade High

German Business Bankruptcies Reach Decade High


2025-06-29 05:08:39
(MENAFN) Germany has experienced its most severe surge in corporate insolvencies in ten years during the initial half of this year, according to a report from the economic monitoring organization Creditreform.

The analysis, made public on Thursday, revealed that around 11,900 businesses in Germany declared bankruptcy between January and June.

This marks a 9.4 percent rise compared to the same timeframe in the previous year, as reported by the agency.

The collapse of these firms has impacted approximately 141,000 workers who were employed by them.

“Despite some signs of hope, Germany remains mired in a deep economic and structural crisis.

Companies are struggling with weak demand, rising costs, and persistent uncertainty,” remarked Creditreform’s chief economist, Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch.

Germany's economic outlook is projected to stay grim, as the country continues to face a recession that has persisted for two consecutive years.

Hantzsch cautioned that the number of bankruptcies could grow even further in the coming half-year, noting that the “persistently high level of insolvencies is increasingly triggering chain reactions.”

MENAFN29062025000045017167ID1109737500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search