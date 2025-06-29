Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expressed Condolences To Pakistani Side

Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expressed Condolences To Pakistani Side


2025-06-29 05:05:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to the Chief of the Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .

The letter says: "I am saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries caused by the horrific terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan, on June 28, which resulted in the deaths of 13 servicemen, including a large number of civilians.

We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives as a result of the explosion and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish healing to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!"

MENAFN29062025000195011045ID1109737470

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search