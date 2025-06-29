Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expressed Condolences To Pakistani Side
The letter says: "I am saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries caused by the horrific terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan, on June 28, which resulted in the deaths of 13 servicemen, including a large number of civilians.
We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives as a result of the explosion and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish healing to all the wounded.
May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!"
